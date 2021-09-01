Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Morning Sun, Afternoon Showers And Storms

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHWeu_0bjQKnRm00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Although it was dry and quiet in the morning, another round of storms will fire up in the afternoon.

Wednesday will likely be a repeat of Tuesday, as the southwesterly wind flow remains in place.

It will be another scorcher as highs soar to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon across the interior and then push east into the coastal metro areas through the evening hours. Since the steering flow is fairly light, storms may be slow movers and produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Lightning and gusty winds will also be possible with some of the storms.
Wednesday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

The rain chance increases Thursday into Friday due to the moisture “tail” associated with Ida and a mid-level trough.

Increased moisture will enhance our chance for storms that will be capable of producing heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

This weekend we remain unsettled due to some lingering moisture. Afternoon highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot and steamy this Labor Day holiday weekend with the potential for scattered storms through Monday.

Miami, FL
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
Miami, FL
