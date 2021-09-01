Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Campbell Soup earnings beat, share buyback program revised

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Campbell Soup Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $288 million, or 95 cents per share, up from $86 million, or 28 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 55 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 47 cents. Sales of $1.873 billion were down from $2.108 billion last year but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.809 billion. Campbell approved a $500 million share repurchase program, which replaces a canceled $1.5 billion program. This new program is in addition to the $250 million repurchase program announced during the last quarter. For full-year fiscal 2022, Campbell is guiding for flat sales to a 2% decline and an adjusted EPS of $2.75 to $2.85. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $8.338 billion, implying a 1.6% decline, and EPS of $2.83. Campbell Soup shares edged up 0.7% in Wednesday premarket trading and have fallen 13.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 20.4% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soup Campbell#Campbell Soup Co#Cpb#Eps#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Coupa Software shares jump 12% on strong Q3 revenue guidance

Shares of Coupa Software Inc. jumped 12% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter results. Coupa reported a net loss of $91.5 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with a net loss of $43.1 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 42% to $179.2 million from $125.9 million a year ago. The revenue breezed past analyst estimates, and Coupa offered strong third-quarter revenue guidance of between $177 million and $178 million --- easily topping estimates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $162.9 million during the second quarter. Coupa's stock is down 22% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has gained 20% this year.
StocksStreet.Com

Coty Stock Drops; Secondary Offering of 50M Shares Priced

Shares of Coty (COTY) - Get Coty Inc. Class A Report dropped on Wednesday after the New York beauty-products specialist unveiled the pricing of a secondary offering of more than 50 million Class A shares. The shares are priced at $8.53 each by KKR Rainbow Aggregator. When the offering closes,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Terminix stock rallies after double upgrade at BofA Securities, saying valuation provides 'solid buying opportunity'

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. spiked up as much as 7.2% soon after the open before paring gains to be up 1.8% in morning trading, after BofA Securities analyst Gary Bisbee swung to bullish from bearish, saying the recent selloff has created a "solid buying opportunity." The termite and pset control company's stock has tumbled 20.7% in August, highlighted by an 8.9% dive on Aug. 5 after second-quarter results, while the S&P 500 rose 2.9%. BofA's Bisbee double upgraded the stock to buy from underperform, while lifting his price target to $49 from $47. He noted Terminix's softer-than-anticipated second-quarter revenue growth was a result of a tight labor market, which resulted in the company being short staffed and higher technician turnover, and higher-than-expected termite claims. "While we believe the company's turnaround will take time to fully deliver, we see a far more positive risk-reward today with valuation and investor expectations having reset lower," Bisbee wrote in a note to clients.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Greenlane shares rise as analyst green lights the stock as a buy

Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are up about 3% on Tuesday after the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis was initiated with a buy rating and $6 price target by Alliance Global Partners. The ratings move comes after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1. Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey said the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth in the cannabis business. Greenlane is currently trading at about 1.1 times estimated calendar 2022 sales, well below other ancillary players. Greenlane stock is down 29% this year compared to a 19.8% gain by the Cannabis ETF and a declined of 10% by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF .
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as a dividing line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends, for the first time since Aug. 6, 2020. The stock has now shed 9.1% since closing at a two-year high of $207.33 on May 10, 2021. The company's most recent press release was on Friday, which was to announce that it will host an investor event on Sept. 13. The stock has now lost 7.5% over the past three months, while the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF has slipped 1.6% and the Dow has gained 1.3%.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Campbell Soup (CPB) Option Traders Bullish After Earnings

After Campbell Soup Company (CPB) reported that it had exceeded analysts' predictions for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that they think the share price will move higher in the future. This may come as no surprise considering that the share price rose 2% the day after the announcement.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jewelry Retailer Signet Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Signet Jewelers Limited Report rose Thursday after the jewelry retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda, company at last check rose 3.8% to $83.71. For the quarter ended July 31, Signet posted net income of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Barnes & Noble Education Shares Rally As Q1 Sales Tops Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $240.79 million, beating the analyst consensus of $225.60 million. Retail segment gross comparable store sales increased 49.8%, and retail sales rose 32.6%. Wholesale sales decreased 44.6%. Gross profit rose 94.5% Y/Y to $60 million with...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

GMS Stock Gains As Q1 Results Surpass Estimates

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29.8% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, +23.2% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $975.29 million. On a per day basis, net sales increased 31.9%, and organic net sales increased 25.2%. Sales by product groups: Wallboard $390.14 million (+18.9%...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Tilly’s Announces Record Quarterly Net Sales And Earnings

Tilly’s Inc. reported earnings nearly quadrupled in the second quarter ended August 1 as sales gained 49 percent. “Fiscal 2021 has been a record-setting year for us so far. Our second-quarter results included a record level of net sales and earnings per share for any quarter, and our first-half earnings per share exceeded the results of any full fiscal year since we became a public company in 2012,” commented Ed Thomas, President and CEO. “The back-to-school season is off to a strong start with double-digit percentage increases in comparable net sales in both physical stores and e-commerce compared to both last year and 2019. Despite ongoing concerns about the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, supply chain disruptions, labor challenges, and increasing costs generally, we remain cautiously optimistic about our business prospects for the second half of fiscal 2021.”
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

DocuSign shares drop despite beating expectations in earnings report

Shares in DocuSign Inc. dropped slightly in after-hours trading despite the digital document signing tools company beating analysts’ expectations in its quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ending July 31, DocuSign reported total revenue of $511.8 million and a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $208 million or...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Signet (SIG) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

SIG - Free Report) rallied nearly 5.7% during the trading session on Sep 2, following robust second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Markedly, the company’s top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year over year. This was the company’s fifth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat.
Financial Reportsbeaconjournal.com

Signet Jewelers shares up sharply on improved outlook, strong quarter

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. on Thursday hit their highest levels since December 2017 after the Akron-based jewelry retailer reported strong quarterly earnings and substantially raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the year. Shares in early trading Thursday hit $88.50 at one point, their highest level in the past...
Camden, NJmeatpoultry.com

Campbell revamps soup portfolio to improve sales

CAMDEN, NJ. — Soup sales began to retreat closer to pre-pandemic levels late in the 2021 fiscal year ended Aug. 1 for Campbell Soup Co. To energize soup sales in fiscal 2022, the Camden-based company has innovation plans in place for the brands Pacific, Well Yes! and Campbell’s. Soup sales...
Stocksinvesting.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gains on Higher Forecast, Share Buyback

Investing.com – Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock (NYSE:HPE) rose 0.7% Friday as the company revised its forecast again for the year and reinstated its repurchase program to target shares worth up to $250 million by end of next month. The company also declared a regular cash dividend of 12 cents per...
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

Campbell Soup, PVH rise; Dycom, Freeport-McMoRan fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Anaplan Inc., up $6.18 to $66.16. The software developer reported solid second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast. PVH Corp., up $15.79 to $120.58. The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Ambarella (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the video-compression and image-processing technology company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company on Wednesday were climbing 27% to $131.26 at last check. Ambarella reported adjusted earnings $13.1 million, or 35 cents a share,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy