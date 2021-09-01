Amazon Career Day will have more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available

Cancel
Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its U.S. recruiting event, Career Day 2021, will take place on September 15. On that day, there will be 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in 220 locations, as well as thousands of hourly positions in the company's "operations network." Career Day will also include thousands of one-on-one career coaching sessions, discussions and workshops. Amazon has hired 450,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. Amazon stock is up 6.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 20.4% for the period.

