Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'I won't let you demons take my soul': Accused killer of Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci rambles at court appearance

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36F8fD_0bjQJPB100

The teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey to death in May was scheduled for a virtual pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, but the proceedings were cut short.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Judge Lee Smith at 9 a.m. He is charged with first-degree murder in Tristyn's death.

Before the hearing got underway, Fucci was seen on the livestream rocking and fidgeting, seeming both distracted and distraught. Shortly before his video feed was cut, he mumbled something to himself.

"I won't let you demons take my soul," Fucci could be heard saying. "Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad.

First Coast News reached out to Judge Smith's office. His assistant said they experienced "technical difficulties" and that the hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, who has been charged with evidence tampering in the case, was also scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. It's not clear if that case was heard or if it was rescheduled. She did not appear because her attorney has waived all of her pretrial appearances.

Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day in St. Johns County. He is charged as an adult with first degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Smith was seen on home surveillance video washing blood from Fucci's jeans after he allegedly stabbed Tristyn. She has also pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 48

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Soul#Judge Smith#Schindy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Aiden Fucci: Police claim video shows 14-year-old murder suspect’s mother scrubbing blood off his jeans

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader to death, was filmed while she was allegedly cleaning blood off her son’s jeans, police have said.Investigators have released footage that they say shows the mother of 14-year-old Fucci, washing evidence off his pants just hours after he allegedly killed Trystyn Bailey, 13, by stabbing her 114 times.According to charging documents, Ms Smith allegedly washed her son’s blue jeans as he was being questioned by police about Bailey’s disappearance. Mr Fucci’s blue jeans later tested positive for blood.Numerous videos have been released by the Florida State...
Florida Statewfla.com

‘Demons are going to take my soul’: Florida teen accused of stabbing girl 114 times rambles in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teen accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times appeared confused in court this week. Aiden Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Aiden Fucci’s mother is seen cleaning Tristyn Bailey’s alleged blood in new footage released in the Aiden Fucci murder case.

Aiden Fucci’s mother is seen cleaning Tristyn Bailey’s alleged blood in new footage released in the Aiden Fucci murder case. Aiden Fucci’s mother was allegedly seen washing the blood of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey off her son’s pants, according to new evidence disclosed in the first-degree murder case against him. Fucci...
Chaffee County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Testimony: Spy Pen Helped Uncover Suzanne Morphew’s Apparent Love Affair

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – During a preliminary hearing for the murder case against Barry Morphew, an FBI agent testified saying a spy pen unveiled Suzanne Morphew‘s apparent love affair. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day in 2020, and her body has yet to be found. (credit: Morphew family) Barry is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, possession of a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. With evidence in the case sealed, the preliminary hearing is the public’s first look at the prosecution’s case against Barry. A lead investigator said Suzanne had been having the affair for about two years....
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man called ‘evil, callous, scheming, ungrateful, sinister, violent and corrupt monster’ by mother after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter

More than two years after the body of Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial was found near Sardis Lake, her family found closure. Inside the Lafayette County Courthouse on Friday, Brandon Theesfeld plead guilty to first degree murder and admitted to shooting Kostial multiple times. Theesfeld was facing a capital murder charge, but defense attorney Tony Farese and the State of Mississippi agreed on reducing the charge to murder in the first degree.
Breckenridge, COThought Catalog

A Case From ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Has Been Solved Using Ancestry DNA

Charlie McCormick, an octogenerian retired detective and private investigator, couldn’t get two women who were found murdered in Breckenridge, CO in 1982 out of his head. The two young women who worked in town went missing and were later found dead of gunshot wounds. They did not know each other and no connection between the two women was identified other than they appeared to be victims of the same predator.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Rape Accused Hacked To Death By Minor Victim's Father While Out On Bail

A man who was in jail for raping a minor girl has been murdered by the victim's father while the former was out on bail. The 32-year-old man, identified as Vijay Mer from Rajkot, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was hacked to death Thursday night. He was released on bail just weeks ago. Police arrested the victim's father, who remains unidentified, and his friend, Dinesh Rangpapa, for murdering Mer after the latter's brother filed a complaint against the duo. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage was shared on social media, The Times of India reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy