UPDATE Power out to 1,800 in Valley; PennDOT closes some flooded roads
Power is out to more than 1,800 homes and businesses across the Valley this afternoon as Ida continues to batter the region with heavy rains and gusty winds. According to PPL's outage map, power is out to 1,838 homes or businesses in the Valley as of 5:30 p.m. That includes 1,017 locations in Northumberland County and 787 in Snyder County. There are 19 total outages in Union County and 15 in Montour.www.dailyitem.com
