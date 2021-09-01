‘You can’t tell me when to wear my mask’: Subway rider rattled by encounter with maskless NYPD officer

NEW YORK CITY, (WPIX) – A New York City subway rider was so shaken by an encounter with a maskless NYPD officer that he went home instead of heading to work. Alex Fermin, 23, was in the 46th Street station in Astoria on Saturday morning when he spotted two officers with their masks pulled down around their chins. He snapped a picture, then walked away. Fermin said he’d previously been slammed to the ground by police during protests after the death of George Floyd, so he was concerned about interacting further with the officers.