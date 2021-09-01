UNK police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe the driver, identified as Kathleen Sugaski, ran into two flaggers at the construction site at 29th Street and Arkins Court. Kathleen Sugaski (credit: Denver Police) Both of the flaggers were rushed to the hospital. Jose Ocampo Soteno was pronounced deceased and the second suffered serious injuries. According to the autopsy, Soteno, 56, died from blunt force injuries. (credit: CBS) A Medina Alert was issued for a gray Honda Element, with Colorado License plate MHQ-046, believed to have front-end damage. Police located the vehicle near the 2000 block of 31st Street, a few blocks away from the deadly crash, about an hour after the hit-and-run. The vehicle was unoccupied. (credit: CBS) Sugaski, 43, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide in the crash. She was arrested several hours after the crash.