US President Joe Biden praised his ally’s army in his last phone call with his deposed Afghan colleague Ashraf Ghani before the Taliban came to power. “You clearly have the best military,” Biden said in the approximately 14-minute conversation on July 23. “They have 300,000 well-equipped soldiers against 70,000 to 80,000 and they are obviously capable of fighting well,” said a transcript of the phone call made available to Reuters by an insider. Reuters was able to verify the document based on an audio recording of the conversation. The US presidential office declined to comment, Ghani and his team could not be reached.