Flexispot Kana Pro Standing Desk review

The Oclean X Pro Elite is a thoughtfully designed electric toothbrush with a powerful motor that's whisper-quiet even on its highest settings. Its color touchscreen is responsive (even when used with wet hands), and makes it easy to pick your preferred mode and intensity. Despite being near silent when used with your mouth closed, it's a powerful performer, and cleans as thoroughly as a Sonicare brush thanks to its rapid vibrations and small brush head that easily reaches tricky-to-access areas. Unfortunately, it's let down by a mobile app that's unnecessarily complicated, and adds far more options than are practical for routine oral hygiene. There's no real-time brushing feedback either, despite the handle having an accelerometer to track its location. Overall, it's an excellent brush when used without your phone, but connecting it to the app detracts from the experience.