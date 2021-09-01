Cancel
Cell Phones

Verizon Galaxy S10 Series, Note 10 Series, Galaxy A01, A21, Z Fold2 5G, Motorola Edge+, Moto G Power, LG G Pad 5 10.1, and LG K51 Get New Software Update

By Jack Robbins
nashvillechatterclass.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new software update from Verizon mainly brings the August 2021 security patch to all the devices mentioned in this post. Verizon has released a new software update to Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e that brings performance improvements, in addition to the August 2021 security patch. The August 2021 security update for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G brings advance messaging features. Galaxy A01, A21, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Motorola Edge+, Moto G Power, LG K51, and LG G Pad 5 10.1 are also receiving the August 2021 security update.

Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best phones for $300 or less: Galaxy A50, Moto G Stylus and more

Need a new phone, but on a tight budget? There are a few solid options that cost $300 or cheaper. Most of the budget devices we recommend are from Motorola, which is unsurprising given that the company has made feature-rich budget phones for years now. In addition to its latest phones, which include the Moto G Stylus and G Power, we also recommend Samsung's Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung's cheapest 5G phone.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones offer new foldable experience

Samsung’s latest premium smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, are off to a good start. The South Korean tech giant has hit 800,000 pre-orders for the foldable phones in its home country. The company is said to have hit 2021 sales record, at least, for the Galaxy Z series. Expect more reviews and hands-on videos featuring both or either of the two will surface. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G advantages were showcased by executives. Its water-resistance and S Pen Fold edition were also explained.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plans can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up to a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the plan. Unfortunately, in...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Amazon India lists Galaxy A52s 5G ahead of launch, price confirmed

Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone to India on September 3. The device, already available in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom, was expected to be 10-15% cheaper in the South Asian country, and we now have a confirmation. Amazon India has listed the device with...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Buds Pro gets some new features in newest update

Last month we finally got an official look at the new truly wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2. It has started shipping out in some territories already but let’s not forget about the “older” Galaxy Buds like the Galaxy Buds Pro. They are getting a new firmware update that brings some of the Galaxy Buds 2 features. This is good news for those who don’t want to upgrade just yet but would like to experience some of the things that the new earbuds bring.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G moves a step closer to launch as it gets Bluetooth certified

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been certified by Bluetooth SIG, moving it a step closer to the launch. The Galaxy M52 5G is listed on the Bluetooth SIG's website with two model codes, SM-M526B_DS and SM-M526BR_DS, where "DS" denotes dual SIM support. The certifying authority doesn't tell us anything about the Galaxy M52 5G other than confirming Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but previous leaks claim the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 778G SoC at the helm with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Samsung August Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets One UI 3.1.1, Note 10 Lineup Gets RCS

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Many updates are headed out to Samsung device owners this week, with Galaxy S10, Note 10, and older Galaxy foldable devices all getting some love. I know it’s almost parody at this point, but congratulations to Samsung for continuing its reign as King of Android Updates.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Moto G Pure with model number XT2163-4 appears in multiple leaks

Last month, Motorola announced the Edge series of smartphones comprising of three phones in the global market. These include the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Now, the company seems to be launching yet another smartphone dubbed Moto G Pure as it surfaces in multiple certifications.

