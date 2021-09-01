Verizon Galaxy S10 Series, Note 10 Series, Galaxy A01, A21, Z Fold2 5G, Motorola Edge+, Moto G Power, LG G Pad 5 10.1, and LG K51 Get New Software Update
The new software update from Verizon mainly brings the August 2021 security patch to all the devices mentioned in this post. Verizon has released a new software update to Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e that brings performance improvements, in addition to the August 2021 security patch. The August 2021 security update for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G brings advance messaging features. Galaxy A01, A21, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Motorola Edge+, Moto G Power, LG K51, and LG G Pad 5 10.1 are also receiving the August 2021 security update.www.nashvillechatterclass.com
