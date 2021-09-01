Cancel
Commodities & Future

Ethereum Is Ready To Move Higher

investing.com
Cover picture for the articleFTX.US is the first company in the United States to acquire an approved crypto derivatives platform, LedgerX. The merged company will focus on developing products for institutional and retail investors while also attempting to establish a strong relationship with regulatory bodies. FTX.US announced in July that its daily volume accelerated...

#Derivatives#Company#Nft#Price Action Ethereum
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Is ‘Dragging’ Other Crypto Assets Higher, According to Chainalysis CEO – Here’s Why

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager says that fundamental changes in Ethereum are contributing to the growth of other crypto assets, particularly in one subsector. In an interview on Bloomberg Technology, the head of the blockchain data platform explains that Ethereum (ETH) has seen large price appreciation over the past few weeks largely due to protocol changes and growth in the network, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi).
Stocksinvesting.com

Affirm Stock Is Ready For The Next Leg Higher

Buy now and pay later purchase financing provider Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock has been on a frenetic rally as its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnership could be a gamechanger. The flexible payments provider is a leader in the buy-it-now and pay in installments category. The Amazon partnership will enable Affirm to provide flexible payment solutions for items priced at $50 or more. Customers can split the cost of the item into monthly payments. This can enhance sales for Amazon while bolstering Affirm’s revenues. Shares have been much volatility in the past few weeks on an indirectApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) partnership and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) buyout rumors. The buy now and pay later of payment processing is quickly becoming a strong tailwind and essential part of the post-pandemic “new normal” in addition to the work, entertain and interact from anywhere, connected fitness, streaming, and e-commerce. Prudent and risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure in the buy now and pay later segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Affirm.
StocksFXStreet.com

Coinbase Stock News and Forecast: Is COIN ready to follow Bitcoin higher?

COIN looks ready to break higher from the chart. Crypto is back in focus as Bitcoin breaks $50,000. COIN ready to push above lifetime VWAP. Crypto stocks are set to be back in focus once trading resumes after the long Labor Day weekend. The crypto king Bitcoin has finally broken back above $50,000 and held above there. El Salvador becomes the first country to officially have Bitcoin as its legal tender, so Bitcoin will definitely be in the headlines today. Below we can see the consolidation period followed by the eventual breakout, which looks to have been sustained.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

See Why Travere Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Tuesday

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has concluded a Type A meeting with the FDA related to sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). See: Travere Therapeutics' Sparsentan Program Submission Pushed to 2022; FDA Requires More Data. Following the outcome of the Type A meeting, the Company intends to continue with its...
Commodities & Futureinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trade Enters New Higher Zones

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto trade enters new higher zones close to the levels of previous high-time high trading zones achieved around May this year. The $3,500 value formerly been the area of long-trading resistance breached by the bullish candlestick that occurred on the first day’s session of this month, propelling price for more upsides in the following days. Today’s candlestick takes its form under the resistance line at $4,000 on a lighter note. The 14-day SMA and the bullish trend-line draw alongside over the 50-day SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators in the overbought region with the lines slightly crossed southbound within it. That gives a warning signal that the pressures to the north side are getting a reduction on a gradual process.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is Ethereum Going Up, and When Will It Hit $10,000?

Ethereum is going up and you might be wondering why. At above $3,500, Ether has gained about 50 percent in the past 30 days and almost 400 percent since the beginning of 2021. Many investors are eager to see Ether hit $10,000. Here's Ethereum's price prediction. Article continues below advertisement.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Is Solana’s parallel growth with Ethereum too good to last

The market had many surprising moments over the last month, with altcoins such as Cardano, Solana taking center stage and recording new ATHs. Towards the end of the month, Ethereum too picked up momentum, with the alt noting weekly gains of 21.82% at press time. Now, it perhaps won’t be...
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin and Ethereum: The rally continues

Cryptocurrencies got a boost on Friday. For the first time since May, the price of the digital currency Bitcoin temporarily exceeded $ 51,000. Ethereum, the second most valuable crypto currency in terms of market capitalization, was also able to continue its upward trend on the last trading day of the week and further expand its profit streak.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

ETH/USD: Speculators Dreaming Big Again with Move Higher

ETH/USD is trading above the 3700.00 ratio in early trading this morning. Price action as Thursday got underway saw a value of nearly 3840.00 and price velocity is showing signs of exuberance. The ability of ETH/USD to add fast value at its current heights will cause speculators to become attracted to the cryptocurrency and perhaps dream of larger gains. On the 12th of May, ETH/USD traded near all-time prices of 4380.00.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH spikes to $3,800, ready for a reversal?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish for today. ETH/USD spike to $3,800 late yesterday. Consolidation seen below $3,800 overnight. Ethereum price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow as bulls are exhausted after a spike to the $3,800 resistance yesterday. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace and likely head back towards to previous high to retest it as support.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum: Is there a supply squeeze in the making

The market’s top two cryptos have been moving independently of late. While Bitcoin’s path saw a lot of consolidation, Ethereum has been going up on the charts over the past week. As both Bitcoin and Ethereum holders looked reluctant to sell-off at a crucial time amid anticipation of a price rise, on-chain metrics offered an interesting insight into the larger market sentiment.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks move modestly higher, pushing S&P 500 back to record

Stocks were moving moderately higher on Thursday, helped by gains in technology, industrial and other companies. Investors were working through a bit of positive economic data while awaiting the release of the big jobs report on Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Best Ethereum Staking Platforms To Buy Now

The Ethereum network is the second most valuable decentralized blockchain protocol in the world right now. With its utility token Ether (ETH) currently serving as the de facto currency for the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sub-sector, ETH is one of the most sought-after digital currencies globally.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH continues to rally, swift move to $3,600 next?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD saw a further rally from the $3,350 previous resistance. Ethereum targets the $3,600 mark next. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has continued to rally over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to reach the $3,600 next resistance later today and finally set a strong higher high.

