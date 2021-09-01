Ethereum Is Ready To Move Higher

Buy now and pay later purchase financing provider Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock has been on a frenetic rally as its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnership could be a gamechanger. The flexible payments provider is a leader in the buy-it-now and pay in installments category. The Amazon partnership will enable Affirm to provide flexible payment solutions for items priced at $50 or more. Customers can split the cost of the item into monthly payments. This can enhance sales for Amazon while bolstering Affirm’s revenues. Shares have been much volatility in the past few weeks on an indirectApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) partnership and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) buyout rumors. The buy now and pay later of payment processing is quickly becoming a strong tailwind and essential part of the post-pandemic “new normal” in addition to the work, entertain and interact from anywhere, connected fitness, streaming, and e-commerce. Prudent and risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure in the buy now and pay later segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Affirm.