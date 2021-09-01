Neat introduces NeatBooks and NeatInvoices
The Neat Co. unveiled two new bookkeeping and invoicing apps, NeatBooks and NeatInvoices, on Wednesday aimed at small businesses. NeatBooks provides what the company calls “statementless reconciliation,” securely synchronizing transaction data from users’ bank accounts and automatically categorizing transactions based on vendor mapping. NeatInvoices allows users to create, send and manage invoices from a desktop or mobile device while accepting customer payments through a credit or debit card.www.accountingtoday.com
