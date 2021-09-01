Neat introduces NeatBooks and NeatInvoices

UNITED STATES—Freelance work can be cut-throat – yet exceptionally rewarding. Content writing, for example, is considered to be one of the most lucrative business ideas of the year. But all freelancers know that the road to success is paved with setbacks, learning curves, and adaptation. Soon you realize the importance of selling yourself before you sell a service. That’s not a negative; it is part and parcel of being a freelancer selling a service. Below we will discuss how you can highlight your unique skill, impressive talent, and network to sell yourself and your services.