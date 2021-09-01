Cancel
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 series launch may happen in October, here’s when exactly

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 6 series will be revealed soon. Google is set to announce the new flagship smartphones some time in October. The tech giant usually announces new phones in October so this is just right. The launch may happen in the second half of the month so Google still has more time to test and prepare the phones. Pre-orders are said to be open on October 19 with the launch happening on the same day. A September launch was earlier rumored but now we’re learning it will be October.

