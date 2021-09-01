NFC South: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2021 Season

The defending Super Bowl champion resides in the NFC South, as Tampa Bay figures to win the division once again. The Buccaneers didn't lose a single important contributor this offseason, so Tom Brady and that potent offense should roll once again. Behind them, New Orleans tries to find their identity without their longtime signal-caller Drew Brees, while the Falcons and Panthers try to improve on disappointing seasons. Young coaches are trying to bring Atlanta and Carolina to relevancy and have the pieces in place for better results.