“Technology, not taxes”? Experts say that existing renewable technology should be used immediately

This article first appeared in Cosmos Weekly on 27 August 2021. For more stories like this, subscribe to Cosmos Weekly. As state and federal governments scramble to find solutions for how to best manage the next few years of the pandemic, discussions about the building of for-purpose quarantine centres seem to be getting little traction. Some premiers, such as Western Australia’s Mark McGowan, believe it will take years to build new facilities, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed hope that a facility in Mickleham, Victoria, could be ready before the end of the year (at the price tag of $200 million for a 500-bed centre).