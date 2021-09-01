CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

“Technology, not taxes”? Experts say that existing renewable technology should be used immediately

By / Ellen Phiddian
Cosmos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting technology and new policies are the keys to a net-zero emissions future, according to the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE). In a statement released today, the academy of independent technology experts voices its support for more ambitious emissions reduction targets in Australia, immediate deployment of low or no-emissions technology, and a national net-zero emissions policy.

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#New Technologies#Atse#Aemo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Australia
Related
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

From 4% to 45%: Biden sets an ambitious blueprint for solar energy

The Biden administration on Wednesday released a plan to produce almost half of the nation’s electricity from the sun by 2050 as part of its effort to combat climate change. Solar energy provided less than 4 percent of the country’s electricity last year and the administration’s target of 45 percent would represent a huge leap and will most likely take a fundamental reshaping of the energy industry.
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Energy Dept. says 40 percent solar feasible by 2035

WASHINGTON - The Department of Energy signaled Wednesday they aim to get the U.S. power grid to 40 percent solar energy by 2035, more than 20 times the capacity that exists on the grid today. The department put out a report stating that such an expansion was feasible without raising...
Energy IndustryCosmos

Making hydrogen with mining waste

A group of Queensland researchers have used mining waste to make a catalyst that could render hydrogen fuel production cheaper and more efficient. Hydrogen gas, which can be made by electrolysing water, should be a critical clean fuel by mid-century. The electrolysis process needs metals to catalyse it – and generally, expensive precious metals do a better job as catalysts.
Energy IndustryCosmos

Australia’s coal must stay in the ground to hit Paris targets

To have half a chance of meeting the Paris Agreement targets, 90% of the world’s coal and 60% of its oil and gas must remain in the ground, according to new research. The modelling also suggests that Australia (along with the rest of the Pacific) must leave at least 95% of its coal, 40% of its oil and 35% of its gas unextracted.
Technologybiz570.com

Use emerging technologies for growth

Think of the Pocono-Northeast and do you become aware of emerging technologies?. This process works in many larger cities, but can it work in a region made up of many smaller communities? The answer should be positive if communities in this region and counties can work together to carry out the same conditions that are acceptable in larger municipalities.
CarsEntrepreneur

The Challenge Of Lithium-Ion Dependency In India's EV Adoption

Most countries across the globe, including India, are moving towards the era of electric vehicles (EVs). The US automobile giant General Motors has announced that it is aiming to stop selling petrol-powered and diesel models by 2035. Germany’s Audi too plans to stop producing them by 2033. Governments across the...
Energy IndustryCosmos

What does science say about fracking?

The federal government recently awarded $50 million in grants to private energy companies to fund the exploratory drilling of the Beetaloo Basin, as part of its heavily criticised “gas-led recovery”. The 28,000 square kilometre Beetaloo region begins about 500 kilometres southeast of Darwin in the NT. The region, which includes...
Technologyinvesting.com

How will blockchain technology help fight climate change? Experts answer

Tom is the founder and co-chair of the Climate Chain Coalition, an open global initiative to advance collaboration on blockchain/DLT and digital solutions to enhance climate actions. “In general, digital solutions can be helpful tools to support a low-carbon economy. The World Economic Forum estimates that digital solutions can help...
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Welcome to the Age of Wireless Electricity

Wireless electricity is a 100-year-old dream that just might turn into reality in the coming years. The advent of wireless charging, electric vehicles, 5G, and the need for greater sustainability have led to a push for the development of fully operational wireless transmission technology in different parts of the world.
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Leaded Gasoline Is Officially A Thing Of The Past

Leaded gasoline, long associated with harming the environment and human health, is at the end of the road. The United Nations announced on Monday that Algeria, which was the last country in the world to allow the sale of the leaded fuel for vehicles, stopped doing so in July. “The...
HousingCosmos

3D-printed houses in Australia | Cosmos Weekly Taster

This article first appeared in Cosmos Weekly on 27 August 2021. For more stories like this, subscribe to Cosmos Weekly. As state and federal governments scramble to find solutions for how to best manage the next few years of the pandemic, discussions about the building of for-purpose quarantine centres seem to be getting little traction. Some premiers, such as Western Australia’s Mark McGowan, believe it will take years to build new facilities, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed hope that a facility in Mickleham, Victoria, could be ready before the end of the year (at the price tag of $200 million for a 500-bed centre).
ChinaVoice of America

Nigerian Experts Lament China’s Growing Influence in African Technology

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei says it wants to train up to 3 million African youths to work with digital technology, including cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence. Already, Nigerian students who took part in a Huawei-sponsored ICT competition say the benefits, including possible job placements with the company, are enormous. But experts warn there could be potential negative impacts of China’s growing tech influence in Africa. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Making the case for hydrogen in a zero-carbon economy

As the United States races to achieve its goal of zero-carbon electricity generation by 2035, energy providers are swiftly ramping up renewable resources such as solar and wind. But because these technologies churn out electrons only when the sun shines and the wind blows, they need backup from other energy sources, especially during seasons of high electric demand. Currently, plants burning fossil fuels, primarily natural gas, fill in the gaps.
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

Rising Heat Is Making It Harder to Work in the U.S., and the Costs to the Economy Will Soar With Climate Change

Rising extreme heat will make it increasingly hard for workers to do their jobs, shaving hundreds of billions of dollars off the U.S. economy each year. That’s according to a report published Tuesday by the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, a Washington D.C.-based think tank focused on climate adaptation. It’s a stark warning about the costs of failing to act on climate change.
Energy IndustryIFLScience

Leaded Petrol Finally Eradicated From The World As Last Country Ends Use

The age of leaded gasoline is officially over, marking a well overdue end to a major threat to the health of humans and the planet. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced Monday that no country in the world now uses leaded petrol for cars and lorries after Algeria became the last country to make the switch in July 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy