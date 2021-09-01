“Technology, not taxes”? Experts say that existing renewable technology should be used immediately
Existing technology and new policies are the keys to a net-zero emissions future, according to the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE). In a statement released today, the academy of independent technology experts voices its support for more ambitious emissions reduction targets in Australia, immediate deployment of low or no-emissions technology, and a national net-zero emissions policy.cosmosmagazine.com
