Energy Industry

NREL To Lead Grid-Forming Inverter Consortium, Streamlining Renewable Integration At All Scales

By U.S. Department of Energy
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs renewables continue to provide a growing share of power to the electric grid, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has taken an important step to ensuring that these technologies also provide stability and coordinated services to the future grid. In collaboration with a large stakeholder group that spans technology...

