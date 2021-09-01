NREL To Lead Grid-Forming Inverter Consortium, Streamlining Renewable Integration At All Scales

As a climate advocate and a nerd, my brain often pontificates on things like embodied energy. The term refers to the amount of energy used to bring a product through its life cycle. This includes the energy to make, process, and ship the product, and dispose of the remnants, if any. Embodied energy is significant for climate, because the more embodied energy there is in a product, the more coal, oil, gas, etc. had to be burned … somewhere … in order to create that energy. Even if a product is all solar powered, that solar could be used somewhere else if the product itself had a smaller amount of embodied energy.