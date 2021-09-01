Increasing onshore flow brings big cool down and better air quality
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday stubbornly shot to the 100s again, making for 62 days of triple digits so far this year. Thankfully we are finally seeing cooling this morning, as northwesterly winds come rushing in with a passing trough. So after yesterday's 103 in Bakersfield, we're looking for a high of 93 today, just under our seasonal average of 95. We won't see any clouds or precipitation, but we'll enjoy a huge improvement in air quality today in the valley, which is returning to the moderate range as westerly winds 5-20 miles per hour on the valley floor help to bring fresh ocean air onshore.www.turnto23.com
Comments / 0