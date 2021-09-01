Milwaukee Performing Arts Organizations to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test
Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations will require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members 12 and up attending indoor performances beginning in September. This announcement is made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department and in alliance with other organizations including Summerfest, The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Film and the larger Milwaukee arts community.shepherdexpress.com
Comments / 0