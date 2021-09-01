Our Favorite Ways to Celebrate Fall in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for a reason! As the weather gets cooler and the leaves start to change, we’re ready to put on our sweaters and embrace the season. South Carolina’s Old 96 District captures the Fall spirit perfectly, making it a perfect stop on any road trip. Spanning the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick, the district is home to many local farms, historic sites, unique shops, family-owned restaurants and more. Here are just some of our (many) favorite ways to celebrate the Fall in the Old 96 District.