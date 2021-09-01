Take my money: Nike's 2021 batch of special edition college football shoes are awesome

How it started: 2017 InterMat Article on Joey Butler. Joey Butler, a Cadet-athlete at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, is no ordinary college freshman. With aspirations to go into the military from a young age, he knew that attending military college was a goal of his. The journey to wrestling at The Citadel started when he was in kindergarten playing tee-ball, when a parent talked to his dad, Joe Sr., about the recreational youth wrestling program. Joey, who loved WWE at the time, figured it was like what he saw on tv, so he decided to try it out and stuck with it. In around the fourth grade, Joey had joined a local club team and was wrestling in larger tournaments, while playing football and lacrosse, but after seeing his success on the mat, he decided to focus on wrestling. After earning multiple accolades in New Jersey's Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling, Joey was a Maccabi Games placer, traveling to Israel in 2017 to wrestle with athletes from Israel and Russia. Fast-forward to his junior year of high school and Joey took a visit to The Citadel, where he knew it was the program for him. Joey is the recipient of an Army ROTC scholarship, which means that he will serve five years in the Army upon graduation. "It's really a disciplinary thing; you're being taught the military way," Joey says of his future experience as a Cadet-athlete. Joey wrestled his freshman year of high school in the 106lb weight class, and is projected to wrestle 165 this season with The Citadel.