Ozzy Osbourne has faced a number of health problems over the course of his storied career, but in 2020, the musician shocked fans by revealing that he had Parkinson's disease. The Black Sabbath frontman told Good Morning America that he was "no good with secrets," admitting that he had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder just a year prior. Since initially revealing his diagnosis, Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, have discussed his illness in-depth, opening up about his earliest symptoms. Read on to find out what led to Ozzy's diagnosis.