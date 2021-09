Ahead of Tales of Arise launching in September, Bandai Namco has announced that the game will be getting a demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve known for a while that the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s well-loved RPG series would be coming to new-gen and last-gen (the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game were announced earlier this year), but now we know we’re going to get to try them even sooner.