Pixel 6, 6 Pro to support 23W wireless charging, launch in October
Two new Pixel 6 leaks have arrived, pointing to the phone offering 23W wireless charging and that it will arrive in October. The wireless charging leak comes from Android Police’s Max Weinbach, who was able to confirm via details obtained from a U.S. retailer that there may be a 23W Pixel Stand on the way. A picture of the inventory system lists a ‘Google Pixel 23W WL Stand.’ While the inventory entry could be a typo, the screen also lists a ‘demo’ version with the same name.mobilesyrup.com
