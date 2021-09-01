PlayerUnknown Brendan Green Establishes New Studio PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions
Before the massive global hit that was Fortnite, there was PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG. Its creator, Brendan Greene, has been referred to as the father of the battle royale genre, and his work on the game has laid the foundation for the genre in general. Now, he’s looking towards a new venture, as PlayerUnknown Brendan Greene has just announced the establishment of a new independent studio called PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions.mp1st.com
Comments / 0