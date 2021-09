The Halo franchise has been around for ages now, and fans are getting ready for the next mainline installment. Recently, this game had its first flight beta. Selected players could try out the multiplayer component of the game by facing bots. This game doesn’t have a release date yet, so there’s likely plenty of time to unveil more details before it launches. With that said, an industry insider has claimed Halo Infinite will feature some wacky cosmetics.