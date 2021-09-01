Young People Risk Their Lives to Rock Out in Afghanistan in Documentary 'The Forbidden Strings'
It's a strange time, and perhaps an important time, to watch the 2019 documentary The Forbidden Strings. The world has been watching the Kabul airport turn to a scene of chaos and tragedy as thousands try to escape Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban reconquest of the country. As Carolina A. Miranda pointed out recently in the Los Angeles Times, among those desperate to flee are creative artists "who now find themselves the targets of Taliban orthodoxies that typically proscribe music, the representation of the human figure and the free movement of women."www.sevendaysvt.com
