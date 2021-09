Heavy rain, snow, and strong winds are again in the forecast for New Zealand, just a week after the Auckland region received 149% of the August rainfall in just one day. A front is moving east across the far northeast of the North Island tonight (Tuesday, September 7, 2021), bringing a period of heavy rain to the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and inland Gisborne and a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for this area, NZ MetService said.1.