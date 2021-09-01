COVID-19: Locally new case counts skyrocket

JACKSON — Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston released a letter to the community on Tuesday regarding his current thoughts on the health pandemic. “We all want the pandemic to end, but the virus clearly doesn’t care what we want because right now it’s raging through Jackson County,” stated Aston. “New local cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing since the beginning of August, and Ohio’s hospitals are filling up again with people sick with COVID-19.”