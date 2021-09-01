Yankee Springs schedules dedication of Veterans Memorial
Yankee Springs Trustee, Dave VanHouten, Chair of the Yankee Springs Veterans Memorial Committee announced the dedication of the Memorial for Monday, September 6, 2021, Labor Day. The Memorial has been a project the Township has been working on for a number of years and VanHouten, on behalf of the Township Board and the Veterans Committee, said “we are delighted to bring this project to completion after a lot of work by a number of people.”wbch.com
