Barry County, MI

Yankee Springs schedules dedication of Veterans Memorial

By WBCH
wbch.com
 6 days ago

Yankee Springs Trustee, Dave VanHouten, Chair of the Yankee Springs Veterans Memorial Committee announced the dedication of the Memorial for Monday, September 6, 2021, Labor Day. The Memorial has been a project the Township has been working on for a number of years and VanHouten, on behalf of the Township Board and the Veterans Committee, said “we are delighted to bring this project to completion after a lot of work by a number of people.”

wbch.com

Barry County, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Barry County, MI
#Labor Day#Yankee Springs Trustee#The Township Board#The Veterans Committee
