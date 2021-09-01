Long Hair, Don’t Care! See The Celebrities Who Rocked Extra Long Tresses At Past BET Hip Hop Awards

A glam squad can either make or break a look. This holds especially true when it comes to glowing on the red carpet. We personally find that flawless makeup can make a world of difference when it comes to putting your best foot forward on the step-and-repeat. So, what kind of look should you go for to wow onlookers? It’s all up to personal opinion. However, celebrity makeup artist Magen Grays is positive that stars will be going all out this year at the BET Hip Hop Awards. 2021.