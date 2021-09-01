Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Long Hair, Don’t Care! See The Celebrities Who Rocked Extra Long Tresses At Past BET Hip Hop Awards

By Emerald Elitou
BET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHair has always been the crowning glory on the red carpet, especially at the BET Hip Hop Awards. In recent years, we couldn’t help but notice the growing trend that has tresses getting longer and longer. The goal? To get bragging rights of having the longest inches on the step-and-repeat. From tresses that gently graze their hips to flirty units that sweep the carpet, the ladies of hip hop are definitely giving country singer Crystal Gayle a run for her money, and we’re totally here for it.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Gayle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Hip Hop Awards#Grey Hair#Paras Griffin Getty#Bet Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hip HopPosted by
BET

Makeup Trends To Expect On The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

A glam squad can either make or break a look. This holds especially true when it comes to glowing on the red carpet. We personally find that flawless makeup can make a world of difference when it comes to putting your best foot forward on the step-and-repeat. So, what kind of look should you go for to wow onlookers? It’s all up to personal opinion. However, celebrity makeup artist Magen Grays is positive that stars will be going all out this year at the BET Hip Hop Awards. 2021.
Hip HopBET

Braids That Celebrated The Culture On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

We are always scoping the internet to see what's the hottest hairstyles spotted on celebrities. While length, cut, color and styles change every season, it is easy to realize that braids and cornrows are timeless. Celebrated as both protective and expressive, the intertwining of hair is and forever will be...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
Beauty & Fashiongizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy