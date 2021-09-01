Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Church: Talks on Sri Lankan blasts require gov't credibility

By KRISHAN FRANCIS Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thdqc_0bjPz1kh00

A Sri Lankan Roman Catholic leader has said the government must win back the confidence of the church before the two sides can hold talks on the church's criticisms of inquiries into 2019 Easter Sunday bomb blasts that killed 269 people.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the comment in response to a letter from Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris seeking a meeting, his spokesman, the Rev. Cyril Gamini Fernando, said Wednesday.

Ranjith said the authorities must hold a transparent investigation and implement the recommendations of a presidential commission before any talks can begin, Fernando said.

“If the government begins a credible investigation and starts implementing the recommendations, their credibility will increase. It is only the government which is able to build that confidence," Fernando said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the Vatican's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Archbishop Brian Udaigwe, had agreed in a meeting with Peiris to arrange talks with the bishops.

Six near-simultaneous suicide blasts at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, killed 269 people. A man left a fourth hotel without setting off his bomb but later killed himself by detonating his explosives at a different location.

Among those killed were worshippers at Easter services and tourists having breakfast at their hotels. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group were blamed for the attacks.

Ranjith wrote to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July complaining that the government had not taken legal action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and several police and intelligence officials for alleged negligence as recommended by the commission.

The government said last month that it has filed 23,270 charges against 25 people in connection with the attacks, but it did not include Sirisena or others named by the commission.

A rift and communication breakdown between Sirisena and then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was said to be the reason why officials did not act on near-specific intelligence warnings ahead of the attacks. That led to the election of Rajapaksa as president later that year on a national security platform.

The church said it believes those prosecuted are “smaller fish” and that there is a bigger conspiracy beyond religious extremism.

Ranjith in his letter asked authorities to investigate alleged links between state intelligence officials and the attackers. He cited speeches in Parliament as alleging that members of state intelligence knew and met with the man who didn't initially detonate his bomb. He said the speeches also alleged that intelligence members had a suspect released by police and contacted an intermediary to persuade the Islamic State group to claim responsibility for the bombings.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility after a video was released showing the attackers dressed in black and pledging allegiance to the group.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

391K+
Followers
99K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lankan#Blasts#Easter#Roman Catholic#Colombo#The Foreign Ministry#Vatican#Muslim#Parliament#The Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Vatican City
Related
AsiaDerrick

Sri Lankan Parliament approves state of emergency

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Monday approved a state of emergency declared by the president, who said it is needed to control food prices and prevent hoarding amid shortages of some staples. Opposition lawmakers said the emergency declaration isn't needed because other laws can be used...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president and dissolve government in apparent military coup

Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.In an announcement on state television on Sunday, Col Mamadi Doumbouya said that the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been declared invalid and its government had been dissolved.Mr Doumbouya addressed the nation from state television headquarters, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” the colonel said...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Court blocks Lafarge bid to scrap Syria crime against humanity charge

PARIS (Reuters) - Lafarge lost a bid to dismiss a charge of complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria’s conflict on Tuesday when France’s highest court said the matter should be re-examined, overturning an earlier ruling. Lafarge, now part of Switzerland-listed Holcim whose shares slid on the news to trade...
Worldpersecution.org

Shadow Government in Myanmar Calls for Popular Revolt Against Military Rulers

Junta Faces Renewed Opposition to Its Oppressive Rule. 09/07/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), has called for a “people’s defensive war” to push back against the ruling military government. Duwa Lashi La issued the statement as part of a 14-point video address posted to Facebook, an immensely popular social media site in the country and a crucial tool for the NUG’s pro-democracy messaging tactics.
AnimalsPublic Radio International PRI

Sri Lankan elephants

New rules are now in place in Sri Lanka to better treat and protect elephants. They’ll have their own identity cards and no elephant below the age of two will be put to work, among other rules. Elephants are sacred in Sri Lanka. And killing an elephant is punishable by death. It's part of a long effort to better protect Sri Lanka's elephants. Ravi Corea, head of the Sri Lankan Wildlife Conservation Society, has worked hard to improve conditions for elephants.
Foreign PolicyOzarks First.com

Kamala Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she raised issues of human rights abuses and restrictions on political activism in her conversations with Vietnamese leaders this week but offered no indication those talks bore fruit. “We’re not going to shy away from difficult conversations. Difficult conversations...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US envoys press Tunisia president on democracy

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday dismissed US concerns over threats to democracy in the North African country more than a month after he suspended parliament, raising charges of a coup. "There is no reason to worry about the subject of freedom, justice and democracy" in Tunisia, Saied said in a statement from his office during a visit by a high-level US delegation. The president said he took the "exceptional measures" in July in line with the constitution to "respond to the expectations of the people against a backdrop of political, economic and social crisis". Jon Finer, the US deputy national security advisor, and Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East, Joey Hood, met both Saied and civil society leaders in Tunis on Friday.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy