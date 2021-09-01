Cancel
Brutalist Qualities Help the Highland Collection Attain Balance

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalon, a brand known for their dedication to sustainability, has released their first collection in a year: Highland. Generous in scale, the solid oak furniture pieces – dining table, chair, bench and desk – look to the Brutalist qualities of cantilevered forms and imperfect curves for proportional balance. The occasional knobby detail calls attention to oak trees in northern California, which is where Highland gets its name.

