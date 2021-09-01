Cancel
Computer Science

UA Little Rock researchers earn Best Paper Award for research using moviebarcode as video analysis method

By Angelita Faller
ualr.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of researchers from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS) have been recognized for their research using moviebarcode, a technique used to summarize videos by compressing an entire video into a single image, to systematically categorize and analyze videos on YouTube.

