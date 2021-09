A man who was twice convicted of intentionally striking an Oceanside motorcycle officer with a car was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years to life in state prison. Roberto Ignacio Flores, 30, was found guilty by a Vista jury last month for driving a Dodge Neon into Oceanside Police Officer Brad Hunter on June 19, 2017. It was the second time in recent years that Flores was convicted of trying to kill the officer. The crash left the 29-year veteran of the department hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.