The client was a hog farmer who saw the value of his livestock drop significantly in March of 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic struck, prompting lockdowns and the closure of restaurants from coast to coast. Together with his financial partner Prospect Bank, an innovative plan was hatched: the bank actually lent the farmer more money to purchase additional pigs that he could fatten over the following five months, to have a pork supply ready for when — or if — the world began to open back up.