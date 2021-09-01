Cancel
Kanabec County Court Report

Kanabec County Times Online
 6 days ago

The following charges were filed in Kanabec County Court on Aug. 24-27, 2021. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Joel Donald Fraley (04/12/1989) of Ogilvie was charged Aug. 24 with one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of domestic abuse no contact order violation.

Zachary Taylor Peterson, 24, of Brook Park, was charged with one felony count of first degree assault and one felony count of third degree assault of a victim under age four after a child in his care needed to be airlifted to Children’s hospital for emergency medical attention. The incident occurred in mid-July.
