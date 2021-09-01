Fire Calls

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver plans to shut down Civic Center Park due to crime, safety, sanitation and a host of other issues. The closure will happen on Sept. 15. (credit: CBS) “It’s not safe to walk through the park,” said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, during a phone interview Tuesday morning with CBS4. “We need to take back the park,” said Gilmore, noting several violent incidents in and around the park recently. He told CBS4 the closure would likely last at least two months, but could go longer. (credit: CBS) “The current challenges within Civic Center Park have reached a tipping point,...