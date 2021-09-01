Cancel
Charities

San Luis Obispo Attorneys for Nonprofits Release the Report 'Taking the Mystery Out of Merging Nonprofits'

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. While nonprofits can legally merge, the process is different than the merger of a for-profit corporation; in fact, the merger requirements vary depending on the type of nonprofit that is intending to merge and these provisions are set forth in various sections of the California Corporations Code. To help make things less confusing, the nonprofit attorneys from San Luis Obispo’s Toews Law Group, Inc. have summarized the requirements for merging nonprofits in California.

