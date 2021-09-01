3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,200,000
Close to Creek Turnpike & Main St shopping. Luxurious custom-built with huge game room and a theatre room, 4 full & 1-1/2 bath + a 3 car garage. Huge kitchen w/XL island & separate beverage/warming stations + formal dining. Cozy living room w/fireplace leads onto the patio, pool & outdoor kitchen area. Detached shop has 2400 sq ft for toys + room for RV/Boat Tractor/Race cars; 14 x30 pool (15k gal) +brick pool house w/outdoor kitchen. Gigantic utility/mudroom.... and it is a smart house (equip stays).tulsaworld.com
