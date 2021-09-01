Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Seena Monjazeb, M.D., to their Clear Lake, Texas location

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE, Texas (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Dr. Seena Monjazeb to their Clear Lake, Texas location. Dr. Seena Monjazeb was born and raised in Clear Lake, Texas. He attended The University of Texas at Austin where he earned his bachelor’s degree with Honors. He then attended the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, where he earned his medical degree. During his time in medical school, he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society as well as the Gold Humanism Honor Society for his dedication to serve others. He was also awarded the Thomas W. Freese Memorial Award for Excellence in Dermatology which reflected his passion for dermatology.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Galveston, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Dermatology#U S#Dermatologist#U S Dermatology Partners#Prweb#U S Dermatology Partners#Utmb#Mohs#Usdermatologypartners Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy