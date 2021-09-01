Cancel
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

 6 days ago

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced that it was recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 57 reviews as of May 31, 2021.

Economy
Technologymartechseries.com

IBM Partner SPACETIME Release Intelligent Avatars Powered by IBM Watson

Auckland, New Zealand: IBM artificial intelligence partner SPACETIME today announced the release of a new “plug and play” avatar-based virtual assistant (chatbot). Powered by IBM is world-leading Watson artificial intelligence, the solution allows customers to select an avatar of their choice, ranging from simple animated cartoon characters right through to hyper-realistic digital humans. The company says avatars make chatbots far more engaging and helps companies represent their brand to customers better.
Sciencemartechseries.com

RapidMiner Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

RapidMiner users voice their appreciation for the product and customer experience. RapidMiner, a leading data science platform for people of all skill levels, was named a Customers’ Choice in the August 2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ Report ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the fourth consecutive year.
Retailmartechseries.com

Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...
Technologymartechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
Technologymartechseries.com

eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

EGain Knowledge Hub™ fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context. eGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution. Marketing Technology News: PFSweb Completes Sale...
EconomyMySanAntonio

QueBIT partners with Anaplan to provide integrated planning and analysis for dynamic businesses

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. QueBIT Consulting LLC announced today that it has formally partnered with Anaplan Inc., a cloud-native enterprise planning SaaS provider. This agreement brings together QueBIT’s twenty years of specialization in integrated cross-functional planning, with Anaplan’s leading business performance orchestration platform. By adopting Anaplan’s technology platform,...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

CobbleStone® Recognized as One of Mirror Review's 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce that it has been recognized in Mirror Review Magazine's latest magazine issue, "The 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021." Their inclusion in Mirror Review Magazine serves as yet another attestation to the fact that CobbleStone is positively transforming CLM processes with their award-winning contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
Businessmartechseries.com

SKEEPERS Acquires MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX; Launches the Ultimate Low-Code, Omnichannel Customer Feedback Platform, CX Management

Brands such as Nespresso, L’Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP and Hilti among first customers. The SKEEPERS Group, provider of people-smart SaaS solutions that enable brands to generate value for and from their customers, has launched a new addition to its product suite, CX Management. The cutting-edge low-code platform – a combination of recently acquired international startups MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX – streamlines the customer feedback process for brands to inform data-driven decision-making.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Study Reveals Using MessageGears Helps Companies Achieve 400+% ROI

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, announces the results of a study on the likely return on investment to customers who use its software. The study, which was commissioned by MessageGears and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that a composite organization consisting of four MessageGears customers achieved $10.64 million in benefits over three years versus costs of $2.08 million, adding up to a net present value of $8.57 million and an ROI of 413%.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

Reframing Data Management: Data Management 2.0

A cartoon making its way around social media asks the provocative question “Who wants clean data?” (Everyone raises their hands) and then asks, “Who wants to CLEAN the data?” (Nobody raises their hands). I took the cartoon one step further (apology for my artistic skills) and asked, “Who wants to PAY for clean data?” and shows everyone running for the exits (Figure 1).
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Data Lakes Are Crucial to Business Analytics and Big Data Processing

Membrane keyboards and switches were invented several decades ago. Today membrane switches are the most effective solution for many applications. A membrane switch has become indispensable for devices used in industries ranging from medical and military to defense and manufacturing. In this article, we go over all the key information design engineers need to know about membrane switches to make the smartest choices for their applications. The first breakthrough in the history of membrane switches was the introduction of polyester as the base material. This eliminated the quality problems given that polyester can withstand 1 million operations.
Technologymartechseries.com

Gartner Identifies Six Technologies That Drive Customer Acquisition and Digital Marketing Growth

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Most Influential Technologies and Trends for Digital Marketing During the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021. Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are transitioning from a focus on customer retention last year to now looking to new customer acquisition and growth as they navigate into a post-pandemic world, according to Gartner, Inc. As the COVID-19 pandemic led many marketers to shift focus to pure customer retention strategies, it also brought an acceleration to digital transformations for many marketing organizations.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Marketing Intelligence & Analytics Platform with Data Visualization Features

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.
EconomyZDNet

Tableau eyes more enterprise business with new features, subscription plans

Tableau on Thursday rolled out a series of new enterprise-driven features to its platform, including capabilities to help scale the use of analytics across an organization. The Salesforce-owned business is also adding new enterprise subscription plans, with an eye towards broadening its appeal beyond individual users. "Tableau has long been...
InternetMySanAntonio

90 Percent of Gartner Peer Insights Respondents Recommend M-Files as a Content Management Platform

M-Files joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the company is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms. By joining the Gartner Customer First Program, M-Files commits to building trust and credibility through encouraging reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased, and direct feedback. As of September 1, 2021, 90 percent of respondents would recommend M-Files as a Content Services Platform, based on 80 reviews over the past twelve months.
Softwarefreightwaves.com

The importance of data integrations and software enhancements when selecting a new software provider

For many years, traditional software providers denied their users access to web-based applications, by limiting their ability to exchange data with them. These denials included users being told their provider’s staff was overbooked, and unable to complete the integrations they requested. Some providers denied integrations by telling their users that a future enhancement was planned for their system, and it was identical to the application’s current functionality. In those instances, users were asked to abandon their integration requests, and wait for the provider to complete the future planned upgrade.
EconomyCMSWire

4 Steps to Start Connecting Customer Experience and Employee Experience Insights

One of the most common questions we get from organizations is, “How can we align our employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) efforts?” Increasingly, we see organizations recognize that a meaningful connection exists. Models such as the service-profit-chain and the employee engagement virtuous cycle illustrate how and why EX and CX are interrelated. Our research at Qualtrics XM Institute goes further, to show that investments in both EX and CX have positive impacts on business performance.
Economymartechseries.com

Gartner Says Marketers Must Re-Establish and Fortify Connections with Customers, Business Partners and Employees

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Vital Role Marketing Plays in Helping Organizations Flourish in Challenging Times at the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Marketers play a vital role in re-establishing and fortifying connections across the stakeholder landscape—from customers to business partners and employees, according to Gartner, Inc. “The vitality...
Businessmartechseries.com

Drift Announces Strategic Investment from Vista Equity Partners; Partnership Will Help Customers Accelerate Revenue via B2B Conversational Commerce

Drift Eclipses Unicorn Status from Vista Growth Investment. Drift, the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced a strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista)”, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Vista’s strategic growth investment in Drift will further accelerate the company’s mission to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human.
EconomyCIO

How Enterprises Can Increase ROI in Their HPC Environment

For a half century, supercomputers have performed the tasks that excite people’s imaginations – crunching enough data to simulate nuclear tests, map the human genome, and target the precise locations to drill new oil wells. And they’re taking on even bigger roles today. These high-performance computing (HPC) systems are powering a new wave of data-intensive applications that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), 3-D imaging (GPUs), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

