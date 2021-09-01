Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

San Luis Obispo Assisted Living Professionals Release 'The Importance of Getting Ahead of a Crisis'

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Recognizing when a parent or other senior relative is starting to need more help than usual is one of the first steps for avoiding a health or life threatening crisis. Elder Placement Professionals, a nationwide assisted living service based in San Luis Obispo, CA recently released the report, “The Importance of Getting Ahead of a Crisis” to help seniors and family members plan for important lifestyle changes.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Senior Citizen#Prweb#The San Luis Obispo#Care Assisted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
CharitiesMySanAntonio

San Luis Obispo Attorneys for Nonprofits Release the Report 'Taking the Mystery Out of Merging Nonprofits'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. While nonprofits can legally merge, the process is different than the merger of a for-profit corporation; in fact, the merger requirements vary depending on the type of nonprofit that is intending to merge and these provisions are set forth in various sections of the California Corporations Code. To help make things less confusing, the nonprofit attorneys from San Luis Obispo’s Toews Law Group, Inc. have summarized the requirements for merging nonprofits in California.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

COVID-19: San Luis Obispo County Public Health reinstates local mask mandate

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced a mask mandate and updated the community on the current COVID-19 data available from local hospitals at a press conference. Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the reinstated mask mandate is for everyone regardless of vaccination status and will go into effect at midnight. Exceptions will be made for children under 2 years old and those with mental health or medical conditions.
San Luis Obispo County, CANew Times

San Luis Obispo County's News and Entertainment Weekly

Trauma, revisited: As the Central Coast's doctors and nurses face another COVID-19 surge, they're still grappling with the last one's impacts. Edna Valley farmers, residents, and water companies collaborate on plan to stabilize groundwater basin. Arroyo Grande urges conservation after county passes plan to cut reservoir deliveries. SLO County develops...
San Luis Obispo County, CAslocounty.ca.gov

Unvaccinated Residents Continue to Suffer Most COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths in San Luis Obispo County

“Breakthrough” cases among vaccinated residents increase but remain low. San Luis Obispo, CA — The large majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County continue to be among residents who are not yet fully vaccinated. New data from the County Public Health Department shows that since June 15, 2021, residents who are not fully vaccinated have represented 77% of cases, 86% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Mobile, ALPosted by
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Family RelationshipsLockhaven Express

Caring for an aging family member

If you’re providing at-home care for an ailing loved one, you’re not alone. According to AARP, there are more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. That means, one in five Americans provide care for a loved one. We are seeing the rise of the sandwich generation in which those in their 40s and 50s are now not only supporting their own children but providing care for their aging parents.
Public HealthOrange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: Online Alzheimer’s Help During COVID

Remember Robinson Crusoe? He was stranded on a desert island and forced to fend for himself to survive. You may be feeling like Mr. Crusoe right now as the pandemic stretches on. It can be especially hard if you are a caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Volunteers needed to serve as long-term care ombudsmen

Submitted by Pat Borgfeldt, Texas Health and Human Services. In the devastating wake of COVID’s path, long-standing care problems in long-term facilities were spotlighted. To address these problems, the Texas Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program needs more volunteers to serve as advocates for individuals living in nursing and assisted living facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy