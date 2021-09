Now that the Paralympic Games have reached their conclusion, here’s how the best brands have been going for gold – and what we can all learn from them. The Paralympics showcase true excellence and, as with all elite sport, the athletes should be put on stage. In the specific case of the Paralympics, this means campaigns that feature more disabled people than are usually seen in nationwide campaigns. While this is a fantastic opportunity to put disabled voices at the heart of your activations, it’s important not to see this as a tick-box exercise. Make sure that campaigns are truly inclusive all year round. If your brand only includes disabled people during the Paralympics, considers the box ticked and then relegates disabled people to the background for another four years, consumers will rightly call out your campaigns as insincere.