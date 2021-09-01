Title Alliance Launches First Podcast, Title Alliance LIVE

I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance. The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance is a newly formed regional conservation partnership backed by land trusts, historical and conservation organizations and more, in a shared effort to conserve 30% of our five-county region by 2030 (Calvert, Prince George’s, Anne Aurndel, St. Mary’s and Charles). Home to several critically endangered species and a hotspot for diversity and climate resilience, a regional conservation partnership in our area has been long overdue. We aim to provide more opportunities for recreation and education for all, while also working to protect landscapes that can act as important buffers, sinks and wildlife corridors in the face of a rapidly changing climate.