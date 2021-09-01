Title Alliance Launches First Podcast, Title Alliance LIVE
MEDIA, Pa. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Title Alliance LIVE. The podcast hosted by Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance, and Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance, will highlight interesting trends in the real estate industry, share the company’s unique story and offer a platform for collaboration among industry professionals.www.mysanantonio.com
