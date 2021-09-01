Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Do the Milwaukee Bucks Need to Win The Same Way Next Postseason?

By Brew Hoop
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the dust settles on an offseason where the Milwaukee Bucks (and fans) are still living on Cloud 50-piece, we have a far clearer picture of how Jon Horst, Mike Budenholzer and company plan to try and defend their title next season. All in all, their retooling was a decent effort given the limited resources at their disposal. Of course, the turd in our PBR keg was PJ Tucker leaving for the Miami Heat. It’s not so much the departure, but the destination. Did it have to be Miami, dog?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Pbr#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade recruiting ex-Heat teammate for Jazz front office position?

Dwyane Wade may be trying to build the Miami Jazz in Utah. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Friday that former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier has been widely linked to the Utah Jazz as a potential candidate to join their front office. Fischer notes that the Heat great Wade, now Utah’s minority owner, is involved in the Jazz’s decision-making.
Celebritiesfadeawayworld.net

Devin Booker Took Kendall Jenner To Meet His Grandma

When one is in a relationship, one's significant other meeting relatives can be very important for the relationship. It is important to at least be acquainted with your partner's relatives. Generally, the experience is good, though it can be somewhat awkward meeting people for the first time. Devin Booker has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy