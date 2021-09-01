Do the Milwaukee Bucks Need to Win The Same Way Next Postseason?

As the dust settles on an offseason where the Milwaukee Bucks (and fans) are still living on Cloud 50-piece, we have a far clearer picture of how Jon Horst, Mike Budenholzer and company plan to try and defend their title next season. All in all, their retooling was a decent effort given the limited resources at their disposal. Of course, the turd in our PBR keg was PJ Tucker leaving for the Miami Heat. It’s not so much the departure, but the destination. Did it have to be Miami, dog?