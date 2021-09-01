Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Things to Consider When Planning for Retirement

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are retiring, you are essentially voluntarily choosing to be unemployed for an extended period of time, from the age of retirement up until you pass away. Because you are putting yourself in this stage of financial instability, there are several things that you need to consider in order to be able to enjoy your retirement and not have to worry so much about your money issues. Here are some factors to consider when you are planning for retirement.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#First Things#Financial Security#Stocks#Hobbies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

5 Things Americans Plan to Do if Disaster Strikes During Retirement

We all dream of a relaxing retirement where we enjoy our favorite activities and time with loved ones. But unfortunately, life sometimes has other plans. An unanticipated and unwelcome event — an expensive illness, or a deep and lasting stock market swoon — can drain most or all of our savings and instantly throw us into a financial crisis. If that happens, what would you do?
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

5 signs it’s time to retire

A growing number of people in their late twenties and early thirties want to retire early, if not as soon as possible. While there is no set full retirement age in the US, the current full benefit age to collect Social Security is 66 years and 2 months, and early retirement benefits are available beginning at age 62.
Personal FinanceNBC San Diego

How to Save for Retirement If You Don't Have a 401(K) at Work

Saving for retirement is an important part of a long-term financial plan, even if you don't get help with a 401(k) through work. In 2020, some 33% of private industry workers didn't have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Part-time workers, those in service industries and those who made the lowest wages were the least likely to have any kind of help saving for retirement from their employer.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Compass Retirement: Tax planning tips

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In this morning’s Rethinking Retirement segment, Marvin Mitchell senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions is talking about considerations regarding your Roth IRA or Required Minimum Distribution savings. Learn more: RethinkingRetirement.net.
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

These Are the Retirement Mistakes to Avoid, According to Financial Experts

There's a reason they call retirement "the golden years." It should be a leisurely time where you can enjoy all of your favorite hobbies and more time with your family, without the stress or commitment of a job. But, unfortunately, retirement doesn't look like such a pretty picture for the average American. According to a recent survey by Go Banking Rates, when asked to estimate how much money they had in retirement savings, 46 percent of all respondents said they had no money—yes, zero—put aside for retirement, while 19 percent said they'll retire with less than $10,000 to their name. The problem? Experts say the general rule of thumb is that you'll need to budget for approximately 80 percent of your pre-retirement income per year to live through retirement comfortably.
EconomyNBC New York

Here Are the Three Worst States for Retirement in 2021

Where you live shapes a big part of your daily life. And when you're retired, you'll most likely have a lot more free time to entertain yourself — and a fixed income to do it with. That means your money will be more important than ever. If so, you might...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Ask a broker: What are some things to consider when going from renting to considering buying?

The first thing to think about is location, and to determine what your needs and priorities are. Do you want ski-in/ski-out, and if so, does that mean slopeside access out your front door, or being a short walk to the lifts? If skiing isn’t a priority, you may want to explore other neighborhoods that offer more value per square foot. Talking about whether it’s important to have mountain views, walk to dinner or have privacy will help you to get clear on which areas you most want to focus on.
Businessdicksonpost.com

Plan now for your retirement income plan

If you’re getting close to retirement, you’re probably thinking about the ways your life will soon be changing. And one key transition involves your income – instead of being able to count on a regular paycheck, as you’ve done for decades, you’ll now need to put together an income stream on your own. How can you get started?
Economybenefitspro.com

When advisors retire: Plan for succession now, not later

Advisors and benefits brokers know better than most that retirement is unavoidable. For those who own their own business, succession planning is a critical task, but one that is often neglected. A survey by the History Factory found that more than half of respondents did not have a documented plan...
Economyhiltonheadsun.com

Consider all options when updating your estate plan

What is the most powerful tool in the estate planner’s toolbox?. The most powerful tool to provide for the private administration of your affairs is to have an agreement (a revocable living trust) in which you spell out that you can amend and revoke your trust, but that if you become disabled or pass on, your successor trustee (usually a spouse or a child) must follow your instructions.
Businesshopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Financial Corner: Start thinking about your retirement income plan

And one key transition involves your income – instead of being able to count on a regular paycheck, as you’ve done for decades, you’ll now need to put together an income stream on your own. How can you get started?. It’s helpful that you begin thinking about retirement income well...
Personal FinanceThrive Global

How to Start Preparing for Retirement in Your 20s

When it comes to saving, the general rule is the earlier the better. The first time that young adults are often able to begin saving is in their early 20s, as they finish college and begin their first jobs. Many young adults, however, don’t understand the benefits of early investments in retirement savings. Those who do understand the benefits frequently don’t know where to start. Here are a few tips on how to start preparing for retirement early.
Personal FinanceStandard-Examiner

Why your spend down retirement phase requires planning

“The late ’50s to early ’60s is the perfect time to increase your savings, build out your stake in safe money products, and re-evaluate your portfolio.” — Lyle Boss. Many investors, especially those within ten years of retirement, look for guidance as they near the spend-down stages of their lives. Conventional financial advisors tend to focus on wealth accumulation rather than spend-down. While they may be fantastic at helping pre-retirees accumulate sizable nest eggs, these planners often lack the specialized skills and training necessary to help seniors design sensible withdrawal strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy