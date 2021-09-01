ATM: More Explosive Roster Should Help Nagy’s Vision

(670 The Score) Would it surprise you to learn that someone in Chicago sports media thinks Bears coach Matt Nagy is misjudging the situation?. I’m not even talking about that situation. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is going to be the guy for a couple weeks -- or maybe months. Probably weeks. It’ll be what it’ll be, so set expectations accordingly. For now, the party line at Halas Hall is going to be that Dalton, at this exact moment in time, gives the Bears a better chance to win games than rookie Justin Fields, despite only the overwhelming amount of evidence saying otherwise. That, you’ll be thrilled to hear, also is what it is – publicly supporting poor quarterback play is as timeless a Chicago tradition as any. (When I wrote that I’m not even talking about the quarterback situation, what I actually meant was that I was going to do so in detail.)