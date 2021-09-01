Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ATM: More Explosive Roster Should Help Nagy’s Vision

By Da' Bears Blog
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nagy likes to talk a lot without saying anything. When asked last week why he was optimistic, his answer centered on the fact that more players understand their roles, having been in his system for longer. As expected, that response was universally panned because fans see more immediate results elsewhere.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields makes Matt Nagy’s life harder with one incredible throw vs. Titans

Justin Fields is not doing the idea of the Chicago Bears sticking with Andy Dalton as the starter under center any good. The Bears’ rookie quarterback has been fantastic all preseason long. Everyone in Windy City is raving about this guy, and it appears that the more he’s given time to perform on the field, the stronger the test becomes for Matt Nagy’s decision to give Andy Dalton the QB1 status over Fields.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Bears Offense Under Intense Spotlight in Year 4

LAKE FOREST -- In the NFL, four years is an eternity. Coaches get fired after two years – sometimes even after one. Offensive and defensive systems constantly change. Players continually move from team-to-team. That’s why Matt Nagy’s offense is under an intense spotlight in 2021. This is Year 4 of...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Bears Mailbag — What’s With Matt Nagy’s Loyalty To Andy Dalton?

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy doesn’t have many friends in Bears fans these days. Already reeling from two consecutive 8-8 seasons (though one resulted in a playoff appearance), he now finds himself receiving vitriol for the Andy Dalton-Justin Fields dilemma. Fans have no idea why Nagy would start Dalton...
NFLbleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Thinks His Offense “Takes a Few Years to Get Going”

I joke about how the due factor played a role in the Bears landing Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. But if Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy is citing it when it comes to dialing up the offense in 2021, then I have some questions and concerns:. In the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Quote raises suspicions over Nagy’s plan

Chicago Bears fans got their final look of Justin Fields this preseason on Saturday night, as they took on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. It remains unclear when, if at all this season, fans will see Fields on the field again. The plan has been crystal clear from the beginning...
NFLaudacy.com

Ellis: Heading into Year 4, Bears coach Matt Nagy's optimism doesn't land like it used to

(670 The Score) Would it surprise you to learn that someone in Chicago sports media thinks Bears coach Matt Nagy is misjudging the situation?. I’m not even talking about that situation. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is going to be the guy for a couple weeks -- or maybe months. Probably weeks. It’ll be what it’ll be, so set expectations accordingly. For now, the party line at Halas Hall is going to be that Dalton, at this exact moment in time, gives the Bears a better chance to win games than rookie Justin Fields, despite only the overwhelming amount of evidence saying otherwise. That, you’ll be thrilled to hear, also is what it is – publicly supporting poor quarterback play is as timeless a Chicago tradition as any. (When I wrote that I’m not even talking about the quarterback situation, what I actually meant was that I was going to do so in detail.)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Week 1 Justin Fields theory gaining steam

For months now, the Chicago Bears have planned to see veteran quarterback Andy Dalton get the start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears will be traveling to SoFi Stadium for a tango under the lights. Sunday Night Football — Week 1. This is as good as it gets, but something still feels off about the longtime promise Matt Nagy gave to Dalton.
NFLNBC Sports

Matt Nagy vows to “stay positive” with Breshad Perriman

Receiver Breshad Perriman showed enough in college to become a first-round pick in 2015. He’s never quite lived up to that potential. The Bears have given Perriman a chance to reverse the narrative, following his release by the Lions. On Monday, coach Matt Nagy explained the approach to the speedy pass-catcher.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Week 1: McVay proves he’s lightyears ahead of Nagy

The Chicago Bears will take on the Los Angeles Rams in week one. The Rams arguably have the best defense in the NFL paired with Bears’ former division opponent Matthew Stafford. Bears fans and analysts will be quick to use the Rams’ defense, top-ten offensive line, or their star quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: How long is Andy Dalton’s leash in 2021?

Nearly a week away from the 2021 season opener, debates about the Chicago Bears naming veteran Andy Dalton the starting quarterback continue. Since signing with the Bears in March, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy have reiterated that Dalton will be the starter. What the GM-HC duo hasn’t disclosed is how long Dalton will be the starter, fueling speculation about how many weeks Dalton will be the first-team quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields Will Open Season As Bears' No. 2 QB

When the Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round of this year's NFL draft just over after already adding veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, it created a bit of a log jam at a position that Chicago has struggled to get consistent production out of in recent years. A week before the team's season opener against the Rams, the pecking order has become clear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy