Greatest Escapes to the Country's Jules Hudson shares rare photo of family member
Francesca Shillcock The broadcaster and writer took to social media to share an adorable photo of two very special family members... Greatest Escapes to the Country is the perfect daytime TV tonic when the weather is miserable outside and we're all in need to a little pick-me-up. One of the show's presenters, Jules Hudson, is not only popular from his time on-screen, but it seems his posts on social media also delight his fans – including an adorable photo of two family members.www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 0