Greatest Escapes to the Country's Jules Hudson shares rare photo of family member

Molly Roloff and her husband Joel Silvius stay out of the glow of her parents and far away from the LPBW spotlight. So, it is extremely rare to see a photo of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter and her husband Joel. But, there was a RARE photo of Molly Roloff that popped up on Instagram very briefly last night. The photo of this elusive member of the Roloff family, however, has since been removed from social media. As the LPBW family knows too well, however, once you post something on the internet… It can never be removed completely.