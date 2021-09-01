Cancel
Could Chicago Bears bring Desmond Trufant back?

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears - Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports. The biggest surprise from the Chicago Bear making their initial roster cuts was that Desmond Trufant did not make the initial 53-man roster. Coming into camp Bears fans thought that Trufant would be their starter, so to see him cut was out of the blue. However, once the context is added this is no surprise.

