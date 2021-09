Canadians have a reputation for being nice, but Annamie Paul took it one step further when she actually (but accidentally) endorsed the Justin Trudeau Liberals. During a press conference in Toronto on September 2, the Green Party leader was asked about how credible the Liberal climate plan is. "I'll tell the people of Canada that if you want a real plan, one that is going to grow our economy, that is going to put us at the front of the competitive green economy of the future, help us to join the green rush, then the only option in this election for you is the Liberals," Paul said.